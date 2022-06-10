FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FalconStor Software stock remained flat at $$1.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. FalconStor Software has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter.

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.