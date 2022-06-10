Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Declares $28.00 Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 28.00 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS FMBL opened at $7,685.00 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a one year low of $7,605.00 and a one year high of $8,400.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7,984.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8,046.48. The company has a market capitalization of $922.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $217.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.66 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 35.61%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

