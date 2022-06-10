Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 7,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,545. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Farmmi in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmmi in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Farmmi in the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

