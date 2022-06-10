Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdco LLC provides an on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. Fathom Holdco LLC, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 52,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.