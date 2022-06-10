FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.14. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

