FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.38.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.14. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
