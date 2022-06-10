Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Given New £114 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from £140 ($175.44) to £114 ($142.86) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FERG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,219.40.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.37. 20,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.21. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $111.81 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $1,406,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $1,031,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 323.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $17,781,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.