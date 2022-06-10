Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9,641.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day moving average of $146.21. Ferguson has a one year low of $111.81 and a one year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

