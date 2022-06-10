FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.40.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile (Get Rating)
