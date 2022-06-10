FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

