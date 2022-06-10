Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Fibra Terrafina stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Fibra Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

