Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Fibra Terrafina stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Fibra Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $1.76.
About Fibra Terrafina (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fibra Terrafina (CBAOF)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.