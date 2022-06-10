FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 602,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,218. The company has a market cap of $932.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.90. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 2,622.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,494 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

