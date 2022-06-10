Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.
FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.
In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $46,537,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 233,555 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,954,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.