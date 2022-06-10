Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $46,537,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 233,555 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,954,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

