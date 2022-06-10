Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $64.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

