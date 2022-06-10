Financial Comparison: CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) versus Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CommScope alerts:

92.7% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CommScope shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CommScope has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CommScope and Satellogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope 2 5 3 0 2.10 Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00

CommScope currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.62%. Satellogic has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.20%. Given CommScope’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CommScope is more favorable than Satellogic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CommScope and Satellogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope $8.59 billion 0.20 -$462.60 million ($2.75) -3.04 Satellogic $4.25 million 122.99 -$117.74 million N/A N/A

Satellogic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CommScope.

Profitability

This table compares CommScope and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope -5.78% -235.45% 2.15% Satellogic N/A N/A -58.61%

Summary

CommScope beats Satellogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CommScope (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market. The OWN segment provides base station antennas, radio frequency filters, tower connectivity, microwave antennas, metro cell products, cabinets, steel towers, accessories, Spectrum Access System, and Comsearch products to the macro and metro cell markets. The VCN segment offers Wi-Fi and switching, distributed antenna systems, licensed and unlicensed small cells, enterprise fiber, and copper infrastructures for campuses, venues, data centers, and buildings. The Home segment provides devices and related software, and management solutions that offer residential connectivity and services to subscribers, such as digital subscriber lines, cable modems, and telephony and data gateways; and set top boxes and software that support cable, satellite, and Internet protocol television content delivery, which include digital video recorders, high definition set top boxes, and hybrid set top devices. It offers its products and services through specialized resellers and distributors, satellite video distributors, and system integrators, as well as directly to customers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CommScope Holding Company, Inc. in January 2011. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

About Satellogic (Get Rating)

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.