Financial Comparison: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) & OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares eBay and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 113.26% 20.91% 7.71% OptimizeRx -4.30% -1.76% -1.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares eBay and OptimizeRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.42 billion 2.51 $13.61 billion $17.05 2.74 OptimizeRx $61.29 million 7.98 $380,000.00 ($0.16) -168.50

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eBay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for eBay and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 0 15 10 0 2.40 OptimizeRx 0 0 5 0 3.00

eBay presently has a consensus target price of $66.31, suggesting a potential upside of 42.02%. OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 172.63%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than eBay.

Volatility & Risk

eBay has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eBay beats OptimizeRx on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages. It also offers brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, the company operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform, which allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, it offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. Additionally, the company provides evidence-based physician engagement solution applied to real-world data to assist healthcare providers in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations. It also offers therapy initiation workflow focused on accelerating patient access to treatments where time-consuming medical documentation is required of HCPs prior to pharmacies dispensing prescribed drugs. The company was found in 2006 and is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

