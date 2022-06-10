Financial Contrast: BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BIMI International Medical and Nu Skin Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIMI International Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33

Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.49%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than BIMI International Medical.

Profitability

This table compares BIMI International Medical and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIMI International Medical -114.90% -152.46% -67.87% Nu Skin Enterprises 5.28% 22.05% 10.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIMI International Medical and Nu Skin Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIMI International Medical $27.08 million 0.20 -$34.99 million N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises $2.70 billion 0.85 $147.27 million $2.70 16.94

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than BIMI International Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BIMI International Medical has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats BIMI International Medical on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name. The company also provides IT research and development services. It sells its medicine and other healthcare products to customers through its directly owned stores. The company was formerly known as BOQI International Medical Inc. and changed its name to BIMI International Medical Inc. in June 2021. BIMI International Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC Meta nutritional supplements, and Beauty Focus Collagen+ skin care supplements, as well as other weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

