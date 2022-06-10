Financial Review: BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) versus Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BuzzFeed and Telecom Italia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million 0.75 $24.71 million N/A N/A Telecom Italia $18.29 billion 0.32 $8.25 billion N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than BuzzFeed.

Risk and Volatility

BuzzFeed has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A -1.64% -0.61% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BuzzFeed and Telecom Italia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 138.64%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities. The company has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

