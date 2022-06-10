Financial Review: Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) versus Genpact (NYSE:G)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Genpact shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Genpact shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Genpact, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 0 0 N/A Genpact 0 3 3 0 2.50

Genpact has a consensus target price of $55.71, indicating a potential upside of 25.88%. Given Genpact’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genpact is more favorable than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Profitability

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -206.79% -145.12% -111.65% Genpact 9.03% 24.48% 9.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Genpact’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 43.41 -$39.15 million N/A N/A Genpact $4.02 billion 2.04 $369.45 million $1.95 22.70

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Summary

Genpact beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting. It also provides finance and accounting services, which include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; financial planning and analysis consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. In addition, the company provides supply chain advisory services, and after-sales services; sourcing and procurement services comprising direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operation, and master data management; and sales and commercial services, including campaign, order, and dispute management, lead generation, pricing, and promotion optimization. Further, it offers IT services, which comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and transformation services that include digital solutions, consulting services, and analytics services and solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

