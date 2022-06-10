Financial Review: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) versus Modiv (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modiv and SBA Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million 3.35 N/A N/A N/A SBA Communications $2.31 billion 15.27 $237.62 million $3.96 82.56

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv N/A N/A N/A SBA Communications 18.40% -8.54% 4.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Modiv and SBA Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 3 0 3.00 SBA Communications 0 2 10 1 2.92

Modiv currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.63%. SBA Communications has a consensus target price of $391.13, indicating a potential upside of 19.64%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modiv is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of SBA Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. SBA Communications pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SBA Communications has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Modiv on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

