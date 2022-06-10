Financial Survey: Augusta Gold (AUGG) vs. Its Competitors

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Augusta Gold to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Augusta Gold’s peers have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Augusta Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Augusta Gold Competitors 785 2518 2871 131 2.37

Augusta Gold currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.33%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 32.13%. Given Augusta Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Augusta Gold is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A 61.21% 38.64% Augusta Gold Competitors -132.33% 6.11% 0.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A $3.45 million 8.33 Augusta Gold Competitors $8.26 billion $2.12 billion -6.58

Augusta Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Augusta Gold beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

