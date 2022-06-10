Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 787.1% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FIORF traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.02. The company had a trading volume of 54,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,059. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.04. Fiore Cannabis has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 0.12.

Get Fiore Cannabis alerts:

About Fiore Cannabis (Get Rating)

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. cultivates, produces, and sells medical and recreational marijuana in the United States. It also operates dispensary in Desert Hot Springs, California. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corporation and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in November 2020. Fiore Cannabis Ltd.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.