Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 787.1% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FIORF traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.02. The company had a trading volume of 54,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,059. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.04. Fiore Cannabis has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 0.12.
