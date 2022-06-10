First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “
FCRD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,600. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.
