First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

FCRD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,600. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $2,416,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 409,798 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 294,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

