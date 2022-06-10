First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the May 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 197,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of FDNI stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $24.15. 4,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,003. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $48.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.