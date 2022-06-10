First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 639,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. 47,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $29.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.