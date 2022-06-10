First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 639,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. 47,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $29.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 124,909 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 38,165 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4,669.8% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,779,000.

