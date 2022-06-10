First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 1,066.7% in May

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 61,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

FIF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $15.15. 896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $15.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.