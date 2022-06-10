First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Up 582.6% in May

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 582.6% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:FNX traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.20. 15,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,589. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.