First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Up 582.6% in May

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 582.6% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:FNX traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.20. 15,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,589. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.11.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,476.5% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 887.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.