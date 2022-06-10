First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:FMY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.