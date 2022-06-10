First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:FMY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 138.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

