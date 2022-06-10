First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the May 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $77.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

