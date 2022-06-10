First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the May 15th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.46. 1,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.