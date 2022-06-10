First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FKU. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $618,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 3,731.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 156,422 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,705. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

