Five Below, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

Shares of FIVE opened at $133.51 on Friday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.46.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Five Below by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

