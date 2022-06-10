Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.26.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 1,570.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,367 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Five Below by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

