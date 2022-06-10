Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £126 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £126 ($157.89) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($186.72) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £134.50 ($168.55) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($194.24) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £134.50 ($168.55) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a £150 ($187.97) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £145 ($181.70).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

FLTR traded down GBX 82 ($1.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 9,050 ($113.41). The stock had a trading volume of 441,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,429. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,600 ($95.24) and a 12-month high of £162.75 ($203.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,723.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,872. The company has a market cap of £15.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.27.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.