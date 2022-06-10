Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $10.82 million. Flux Power reported sales of $8.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year sales of $37.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.10 million to $37.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.80 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flux Power.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLUX shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $2,652,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $2.61 on Friday. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

