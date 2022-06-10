Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $10.82 million. Flux Power reported sales of $8.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year sales of $37.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.10 million to $37.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.80 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flux Power.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLUX shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $2.61 on Friday. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.
About Flux Power (Get Rating)
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flux Power (FLUX)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.