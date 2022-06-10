Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FMX. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Shares of FMX traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 244,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,652. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

