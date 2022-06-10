ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.22). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

NYSE:FORG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.28. 539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,258. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $2,183,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $3,585,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

