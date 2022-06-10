ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 416,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,012. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,851,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,930,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after buying an additional 997,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,466,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,927,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

