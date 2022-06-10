Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Price Target Cut to GBX 270 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.51) to GBX 270 ($3.38) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.26) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of FTTRF remained flat at $$4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.