Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 24,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FORW traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 320,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,672. Forwardly has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
Forwardly Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forwardly (FORW)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.