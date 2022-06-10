Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 24,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FORW traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 320,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,672. Forwardly has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

