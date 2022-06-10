Frederic B. Luddy Sells 707 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $13.20 on Thursday, hitting $492.22. 952,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $98.67 billion, a PE ratio of 447.47, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

