FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RAIL opened at $4.70 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $77.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.23.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 433,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,487.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 47,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,233.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 127,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 81,940 shares of company stock valued at $299,511 in the last three months. 15.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FreightCar America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 85.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $48,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile (Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.