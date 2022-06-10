Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Down 98.9% in May

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the May 15th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($54.30) to €52.50 ($56.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($60.16) to €60.25 ($64.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($101.08) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,304. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

