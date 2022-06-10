Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 651,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,854. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. Frontdoor has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $514,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,604,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,733,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,530,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

