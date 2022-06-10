FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 134.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

