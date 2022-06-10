FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) PT Lowered to $3.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

FCEL opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

