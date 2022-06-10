FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

