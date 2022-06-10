Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Fuller, Smith & Turner to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

OTC FTUAF opened at $13.93 on Friday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc engages in brewing and retailing businesses. It operates through the following segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller’s Beer Company. The Managed Pubs and Hotels segment focuses on managing pubs and hotels. The Tenanted Inns segment comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.