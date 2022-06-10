Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt raised Fuller, Smith & Turner to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
OTC FTUAF opened at $13.93 on Friday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $13.93.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc engages in brewing and retailing businesses. It operates through the following segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller’s Beer Company. The Managed Pubs and Hotels segment focuses on managing pubs and hotels. The Tenanted Inns segment comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuller, Smith & Turner (FTUAF)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.