Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.46.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA lowered Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Futu from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

FUTU stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Futu has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $181.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.31. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Futu will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Futu by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,304,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Futu by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,603.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

