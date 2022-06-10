Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

FUTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of FUTU traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,921,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.82. Futu has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $181.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.31. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Futu will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 7.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,603.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth $27,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

