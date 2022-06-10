FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $171.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

