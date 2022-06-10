FY2022 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

EHC stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $362,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,543,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.